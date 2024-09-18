Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024
Gold erreicht in diesem Jahr 33 Mal ein neues Rekordhoch, aber diese Minenaktie ist die eigentliche Geschichte
WKN: A0B6WB | ISIN: LT0000111650
Frankfurt
18.09.24
08:17 Uhr
0,217 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
18.09.2024 08:06 Uhr
KN Energies subsidiary starts operations in Germany

International energy terminal operator AB KN Energies (KN or the Company) has established a German subsidiary, KN Energies Deutschland GmbH, within its corporate group.

The Company will be responsible for the smooth execution of its commitments to the German state-owned company, Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH (DET), by providing technical operation and maintenance services for the second floating LNG import terminal at Wilhelmshaven (Wilhelmshaven 2).

All shares in the German subsidiary are held entirely by companies within the KN Energies group. KN Energies Deutschland GmbH is registered in Wilhelmshaven, Lower Saxony.

KN Energies Deutschland GmbH team will involve specialists in human resources, health, safety and environment (HSE), as well as mechanical, electrical and automation engineering, operations and maintenance management. Active recruitment for team members is currently underway.

The German team will be supported by a skilled KN Energies staff from Lithuania, who will provide the necessary training and operational expertise.

KN Energies won the tender launched by DET in the spring of 2024 to provide services for the terminal. The contract with DET was signed for a pre-operational period up to the start of commercial operations of the terminal, followed by a five-year technical operation and maintenance phase, with the possibility to extend the contract.

For more information:
Tomas Tumenas,
Chief Financial Officer
Ph. +370 46 391 772


