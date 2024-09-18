Vancouver, British Columbia and San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2024) - CyberCatch Holdings, Inc.(TSXV: CYBE) ("CyberCatch' or the "Company"), a cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for compliance and cyber risk mitigation, announced today a partnership with Learn.Net, a leading corporate training solution provider, to offer an innovative continuous cybersecurity training solution. According to Cybersecurity Ventures, approximately $5.6 billion is spent on cybersecurity awareness training globally, and expected to grow to $10 billion by 2027, and yet according to Verizon's Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR), 74% of data breaches are due to human errors. According to IBM's Cost of a Data Breach Report, globally average cost of a data breach is $4.5 million, while the average cost of a ransomware attack is $5.1 million to an organization, not including ransom payments. Current cybersecurity awareness training solutions are rudimentary, not continuous and ineffective, and are not providing a return on investment.

"At Learn.Net, with over a million learners, we've learned that true performance comes from building habits, not just understanding topics like cybersecurity. That's why we're excited to partner with CyberCatch to offer a cutting-edge training solution featuring continuous microlearning, turning cybersecurity behaviors into lasting habits," said Stephanie Crowe, CEO, Learn. Net.

"CyberCatch is excited to partner with Learn.Net to convert our unique cybersecurity awareness training content into continuous, microlearning learning to make the learners cyber savvy so the human firewall is effective and the organization stays one step ahead of threats. We expect wide adoption of the innovative solution and sales growth for both our companies as we transform security awareness training," said Sai Huda, CEO, CyberCatch.

About Learn.Net

Learn.Net is a leading corporate learning technology provider with a proprietary training solution, using brain science and AI-driven microlearning, to over a million learners and serves organizations of all types and sizes, including the Fortune 500. Learn more at: https://www.learn.net

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) provides a proprietary, AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that provides continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com.

