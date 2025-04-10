Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2025) - CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) ("CyberCatch' or the "Company"), an innovative cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation and Startup Science, a premier platform dedicated to helping entrepreneurs succeed by providing world class education and connecting startups with accelerators, mentors and investors across the globe, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership.

Under the partnership, Startup Science will make available CyberCatch's unique cybersecurity awareness training solution to its thousands of platform startup and SMB subscribers across the globe, so these businesses that are the engines of innovation and drivers of the economy can stay safe from cyber threats and succeed.

Key facts:

Nearly 50% of cyberattacks now target SMBs, many of whom are startup businesses

The average cost of a data breach is $4.88 million

60% of SMBs are unable to recover and shut down permanently after a ransomware attack

74% of data breaches are caused from human error

CyberCatch's innovative cybersecurity awareness training (CAT) solution is specifically tailored for SMBs, teaches how cyber criminals target SMBs and the specific methods used such as spear phishing, smishing, vishing, password cracking, WiFi jacking, VPN exploit, among others.

The modules are video-based, bite-size and 5 minutes in duration, so they are highly engaging and sticky, and teaches the red flags and how to stay safe. The CAT solution includes a learning management system with dashboard reporting and is most affordable.

"At Startup Science, we are passionate in our mission to help young companies succeed and grow by providing the best education needed in today's complex business environment, and teaching how to navigate cyber threats in today's digital economy is absolutely critical. We are excited to partner with CyberCatch to bring the CAT solution to thousands of subscribers across the globe so they can stay safe and thrive," said Scott Tait, COO, Startup Science.

"CyberCatch is delighted to partner with Startup Science to fulfill its mission to help small businesses succeed. Cyber risk is an existential threat for a small business today that must be mitigated. CAT makes the human firewall strong and smarter at the small business, so the defense is strong and resilient from cyber threats. We look forward to wide-spread adoption of CAT in partnership with Startup Science," said Sai Huda, CEO of CyberCatch and author of best-seller, Next Level Cybersecurity.

To learn more and watch a demo of CyberCatch's CAT solution, visit: https://cybercatch.com/cat/startupscience

About Startup Science

Startup Science is a premier platform dedicated to helping entrepreneurs succeed by providing world class education and connecting startups with accelerators, mentors and investors across the globe. With a commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, Startup Science provides startups with the tools and resources they need to succeed. Learn more at: https://www.startupscience.io

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) provides a proprietary, AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that provides continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com.

