Vancouver, British Columbia and San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2025) - CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) ("CyberCatch' or the "Company"), a cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for compliance and cyber risk mitigation, announced the launch of an innovative solution for the approximately 600,000 healthcare providers in the U.S. that have become increasingly the target of cyber attackers.

Cyberattacks have become an epidemic in the healthcare sector in the U.S.

In 2024:

There were 734 data breaches reported at healthcare providers involving 500 or more records

Equates to 2 cyberattacks per day or 61 per month

Average cost of a data breach was $9.77 million, the highest among all industry sectors

The velocity continues in 2025 and the attackers are targeting both small, mid-size and large healthcare providers, ranging from medical practices, labs, pharmacies, nursing facilities, hospitals and insurance providers.

The cyber attackers are successfully penetrating defenses and installing ransomware and stealing valuable confidential, sensitive patient data and demanding hefty ransom payments, and disrupting patient care.

"All healthcare providers need to comply with the Health Industry Cybersecurity Practices (HICP) and implement prescribed cybersecurity controls in order to attain cyber safety. Cyber safety is patient safety," said Sai Huda, CEO, CyberCatch.

"CyberCatch's AI-enabled HICP Compliance Manager solution is unique and highly effective. Any healthcare provider regardless of size that implements the solution to attain compliance will receive a no-application cyber insurance policy at a discounted premium via an A XV rated insurer partner. CyberCatch's solution is a must-have, and we expect wide adoption in the large healthcare sector in the U.S.," continued Mr. Huda.

To learn more and watch demo, visit CyberCatch.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) provides a proprietary, AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that provides continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE CyberCatch

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251678

SOURCE: CyberCatch Holdings, Inc.