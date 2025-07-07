Vancouver, British Columbia and San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2025) - CyberCatch Holdings, Inc.(TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF) ("CyberCatch' or the "Company"), a cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for compliance and cyber risk mitigation, is pleased to announce it has published the Health Industry Cyber Safety Guide for healthcare organizations in the U.S.

There are approximately 600,000 healthcare organizations in the U.S. that are facing an unprecedented level of cyber risk.

CyberCatch's Health Industry Cyber Safety Guide reveals that as of June 30, 2025:

There are at least 2 successful cyberattacks and data breaches every day

Already for first six months of 2025, data breaches have affected over 28.5 million individuals

Data breaches increased 296% in 2024 from prior year and already the number of data breaches in first six months of 2025 are 77% of previous year

According to IBM, the average cost of a health industry data breach in 2024 was $9.77 million, the highest among all industry sectors.

CyberCatch's Health Industry Cyber Safety Guide:

Provides a detailed analysis for the first half of 2025

Reveals why bad actors are being successful

Explains what risk mitigation must be taken

Provides a seven-step cyber safety check up checklist

The bad actors are targeting not only large but also small and mid-size healthcare providers, ranging from medical practices, labs, pharmacies, nursing facilities, hospitals and insurance providers.

The cyber attackers are successfully penetrating defenses and installing ransomware and stealing valuable confidential, sensitive patient data and demanding hefty ransom payments, and disrupting patient care.

"CyberCatch recently launched an innovative cyber risk mitigation solution for the healthcare vertical market in the U.S. and is pleased to have conducted research to publish this timely Guide for the health industry in the U.S. that is facing a cyberattack epidemic. The Guide will help any healthcare organization quickly become more risk aware and attain cyber safety. Cyber safety is patient safety," said Sai Huda, CEO, CyberCatch.

To download the Guide and learn more about CyberCatch's unique, AI-enabled cyber risk mitigation solution for healthcare organizations and watch demo, visit https://cybercatch.com/healthcare-compliance-manager.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF) provides a proprietary, AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that provides continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: CyberCatch

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257914

SOURCE: CyberCatch Holdings, Inc.