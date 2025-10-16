Vancouver, British Columbia and San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF) ("CyberCatch' or the "Company"), an AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution provider of continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments so they can be safe from cyber threats, announced today that it will be presenting at the 19th annual Main Event hosted by LD Micro on Monday, October 20th at 3 pm at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California.

Sai Huda, Chairman and CEO will be giving the presentation. At the investor conference, Mr. Huda will present an overview of the Company and how CyberCatch is uniquely solving the cybersecurity problem and the strategic plan it is executing to grow shareholder value.

Mr. Huda will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available for those that register to attend virtually at: https://ldmicrocasts.com/register.

The 2025 LD Micro Event XIX will run from October 19th to 21st at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California. The first day will consist of registration and keynote speakers. It will be followed by two full days of company presentations and one-on-one investor meetings concluded with a closing reception. This three-day event will feature around 120 companies.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF) provides a proprietary, AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that provides continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: LD Micro

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270621

SOURCE: LD Micro