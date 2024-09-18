Constellation's Finance Organization Names T. Rowe Price to Its 2024 DEI Honor Roll

The inaugural award showcases T. Rowe Price's dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm and a leader in retirement, is one of 13 companies named to Constellation's Finance organization's 2024 DEI Honor Roll. The list recognizes the company's key business partners in finance for their dedication to fostering pivotal diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies and programs.

T. Rowe Price's DEI strategy is integral to its core values and business strategies. Anchored to a multi-year intentional global DEI strategy and rooted in accountability, the firm is focused on growing and supporting its diverse workforce; engaging and developing its associates; sustaining and enhancing its inclusive culture; and communicating its commitment and progress to key stakeholders.

"We are honored to recognize business partners that share our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion as a business imperative and a core value," said Dan Eggers, executive vice president and CFO, Constellation. "Study after study has shown that building diverse and inclusive teams leads to stronger business outcomes. By working with our finance partners to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace, we are delivering business results, driving economic opportunities, and creating a better future for all."

With a global diverse population of 58%, T. Rowe Price applies DEI strategies in training, leadership development, and associate-led resource groups to foster a welcoming environment for all.

To receive this recognition, T. Rowe Price underwent assessment based on various factors, encompassing an analysis of the firm's board composition, corporate DEI framework, policies and objectives concerning DEI strategy, and the establishment of a fair workplace.

"At T. Rowe Price, our legacy of purpose means that we work every day to do right by our clients, so they can invest confidently toward their financial futures. The long-term success of our clients is made possible by the diversity of backgrounds, perspectives, talents, and experiences of our associates," Raymone Jackson, Head of Community Investment, Corporate Responsibility, and DEI at T. Rowe Price. "We are proud to be named to Constellation's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Honor Roll. This recognition is a testament to the dedication, leadership, and everyday actions our associates, who continue to create and sustain our culture of inclusion."

Constellation, the nation's largest producer of clean, carbon-free energy, was honored as the 2023 Most Committed Energy Corporation for Diversity and Inclusion by the Maryland Washington Minority Contractors Association. Additionally, it received the 2023 Community Partnership award from the Center for Energy Workforce Development. Like T. Rowe Price, Constellation is headquartered in Baltimore. These partners are dedicated to driving positive change in Baltimore through community-centric DEI initiatives.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ - GS:TROW) helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price serves millions of clients globally and manages US $1.61 trillion in assets under management as of August 30, 2024. About two-thirds of the assets under management are retirement-related. News and other updates can be found on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and troweprice.com/newsroom.

T. ROWE PRICE CONTACTS:

Tiane Harrison

410-577-2216

tiane.harrison@troweprice.com

Molly Molloy

630-815-9765

Molly@profilespr.com

092024-3849021

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from T. Rowe Price on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: T. Rowe Price

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/t-rowe-price

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: T. Rowe Price

View the original press release on accesswire.com