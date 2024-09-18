Regulatory News:

Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) announces the launch of a new employee share ownership plan, enabling employees to purchase existing shares on preferential terms. This initiative aims to involve employees more closely in the Group's development. The transaction will cover 37 countries, involving nearly 20,000 employees.

The plan, entitled "Horizon 2024," will consist of a single formula known as "classic" to purchase SEB S.A. shares, through a Fonds Commun de Placement d'Entreprise (FCPE - Company mutual fund) or via a direct holding, in compliance with the regulatory and fiscal restrictions established in the countries where the offer will be implemented. Eligible employees will benefit from an employer contribution, based on the terms and conditions outlined in the documentation.

On September 18, 2024, acting upon a delegation of the Board of Directors, the Chief Executive Officer set the subscription price of one SEB share at €73.71 in connection with this transaction. This price corresponds to the average opening price of the SEB share on Euronext Paris over the twenty (20) trading days preceding this decision, minus a 20% discount.

Important information

The subscription period will take place between September 23 and October 7, 2024, included.

Under this transaction, the maximum number of shares that can be purchased totals 553,377.

Settlement and delivery of the offer is scheduled for November 7, 2024.

The shares subscribed directly, as well as the units from the FCPE, will be subject to a five-year (5-year) lock-up period except in the case of early exit events, as stipulated by applicable laws and regulations in the various countries where the offer is implemented.

The shares purchased as part of the transaction are ordinary SEB shares and will be fully assimilated to existing SEB shares admitted to trading on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000121709).

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, nor a solicitation to subscribe for SEB shares. The offer of SEB shares reserved for employees will be made only in countries where such an offer has been registered or notified to the competent local authorities and/or following the approval of a prospectus by the competent local authorities, or in consideration of an exemption from the obligation to prepare a prospectus or to register or notify the offer.

Next key events 2024 October 24 after market closes 9-month 2024 sales and financial data December 12 | ESG Investor Day

Find us on www.groupeseb.com

World reference in small domestic equipment and professional coffee machines, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 40 top brands (including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor), marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 400 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of €8 billion in 2023 and has more than 31,000 employees worldwide.

