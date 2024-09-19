Use of naturally derived refrigerants in HVAC systems will contribute to decarbonization

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that its Italian subsidiary Mitsubishi Electric Klimat Transportation Systems S.p.A. has received an order from Siemens Mobility GmbH for 1,350 Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems that use the natural propane refrigerant R290, which will be installed in next-generation trains of the S-Bahn rail system in Munich, Germany. The Mitsubishi Electric subsidiary, which will be the first Japanese affiliate to supply R290-refrigerant HVAC systems for use in trains,will deliver 1,170 units for train cabins and 180 units for train cockpits between fiscal 2026 and 2032.

Bayerische Eisenbahngesellschaft mbH, a public authority, and DB Regio AG, a subsidiary of Deutsche Bahn AG, are planning to procure the new trains to meet rising passenger expectations. The new trains will not only offer improved transportation capabilities, but also introduce next-generation technologies for purposes including reduced power consumption, lower maintenance costs as well as use of free Wi-Fi.

Non-flammable alternative freons such as R407C and R134a, which are widely used in train HVAC systems, are problematic due to their high Global Warming Potential (GWP), which is an index that measures how much heat a greenhouse gas can absorb in the atmosphere compared to CO2. R290 has a very low GWP, but systems using it require special design and installation safety measures due to R290's flammability.

