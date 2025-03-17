

*The image is for illustrative purposes only.

TOKYO, Mar 17, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporation (MEBS, Head Office: Chiyoda-Ku, Tokyo; President: Iwao Oda) today announced the launch scheduled for 19 March of a new overseas control renewal menu for elevators made by other companies installed in existing buildings. By developing a new control panel with an auto-tuning function, MEBS will respond to the diverse needs of its overseas customers for the renewal of control systems for elevators, while spurring the expansion of its maintenance and renewal business.Main Features of Renewal Menu1) Achieving control that maximizes ride comfort even with other companies' traction machines through auto-tuning- It is possible to upgrade to the latest control system by utilizing an MEBS control panel together with a traction machine made by another company.- The newly developed control panel equipped with an auto-tuning function estimates the characteristics of the other company's traction machine and automatically derives the control parameters for the combination of the other company's traction machine and the MEBS control panel. This eliminates the need to develop a dedicated control panel for the traction machine and improves ride comfort.2) Improving safety and contributing to sustainability by promoting the renewal of existing elevators- The renewal menu promotes the renewal of existing elevators to improve safety and convenience, and contributes to sustainability by reducing power consumption and waste emissions through the reuse of some of the equipment.- The menu also reduces downtime by eliminating the need to replace all of the equipment.3) Achieving improved convenience in response to diversifying building solution needs- By adopting the renewal menu, it is possible to introduce integrated building solutions utilizing MEBS's unique technologies such as our global remote-maintenance service M's BRIDGE, DOAS (Destination Oriented Allocation System, elevator coordination with mobile robots, Elevator Call System with Smartphone, and BMS (Building Management System).Sales DetailsMajor Renewal Equipment[MEBS Product]- Control Panel with Auto-tuning Function- Car Operation Panel, Hall Button[Supplier Product]- Traction Machine- Car Door etc.Available Specification Range- Use: Passenger (Rope Type)- Existence of Traction Machine Room: ExistingSales Area- North/Central/South America, Europe, Middle East, ASEAN, and othersBackgroundIn the overseas elevator market, there are many elevator parts manufacturers and specialized elevator maintenance companies that respond to diverse customer needs. With such a wide variety of choices available, MEBS receives numerous requests from customers with existing elevators made by other companies to provide them with higher-quality services by renewing their control systems using our control panels.Normally, when combining a control panel with a traction machine from a different manufacturer, it is necessary to develop an individual control panel that matches the characteristics of the traction machine. However, by adopting MEBS's newly developed control panel equipped with an autotuning function, there is no need to develop a dedicated control panel for each traction machine, and the latest control technology can be introduced while utilizing other companies' traction machines. As a result, performance can be improved while reducing costs and ensuring stable long-term operation.Until now, our control renewal menu has been limited to "ELEMOTION" for existing MEBS elevators, but with this new autotuning function-equipped control panel, we can now offer control renewal for existing elevators made by other companies, which will allow us to meet an even wider variety of customer needs.OutlookMEBS, which is in charge of the building systems business, a key growth area for Mitsubishi Electric, is planning to expand and accelerate the global elevator maintenance and renewal business as a priority strategy. Through this menu, we are aiming to renew 1,000 elevators annually by 2030, mainly in North America and Europe.About Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions CorporationMitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporation is a consolidated subsidiary of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation established in April 2022 that conducts a comprehensive range of operations in the building systems business, from development and manufacturing to maintenance and renewal. As a building solutions provider, we support the economic and social infrastructure through one-stop integrated solutions that combine a wide range of building-related products and services, including elevators, escalators, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and building systems, as well as with our extensive experience in building operation and management, and advanced digital technology. From buildings to building complexes and even entire cities, we contribute to enriching human life in buildings and urban spaces by solving a wide variety of issues that are closely linked to people and society, with the ultimate aim of realizing smart cities. For more information, please visit www.mebs.com/Customer InquiriesCorporate Planning Department, Global Business GroupMitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporationbod.inquiry@rk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jpMedia InquiriesCorporate Communication DivisionMitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporationa_mebs_press@meltec.co.jpPress Release: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20250317.pdfSource: Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.