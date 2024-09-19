Ticker Published Date Published Price Maximum Price Since Publication *Last Closing Price Maximum Gain % Bioventus Inc. (BVS) May 7, 2024 $5.00 $11.99 $11.69 140% Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) June 3, 2022 $12.66 $82.97 $80.55 555% Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) Jan.31, 2024 $16.60 $32.13 $30.76 93% ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Feb.15, 2024 $5.36 $19.75 $19.32 268% Harrow Inc. (HROW) Feb.13, 2024 $11.32 $46.71 $45.33 312% MannKind Corp. (MNKD) Apr.8, 2024 $4.47 $6.81 $6.66 52% The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) Feb.7, 2023 $12.38 $36.25 $34.99 192%

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Many traders seek instant gratification in the stock market. Some stocks offer quick profits, while others require a patient, long-term approach for significant returns. Walter Schloss, a legendary Wall Street investor, noted, 'Have patience. Stocks don't go up immediately'. Whether it is short-term or long-term investing, profitability remains the ultimate measure of a successful trade.In this article, we highlight stocks previously featured on our site that reached their 52-week highs yesterday. (*Last Closing price refers to the closing price of the stock on Sep.18, 2024).SLNO Skyrockets 800%, BWAY Blasts Past 400% - Were You On Board?Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX