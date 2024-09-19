WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Many traders seek instant gratification in the stock market. Some stocks offer quick profits, while others require a patient, long-term approach for significant returns. Walter Schloss, a legendary Wall Street investor, noted, 'Have patience. Stocks don't go up immediately'. Whether it is short-term or long-term investing, profitability remains the ultimate measure of a successful trade.
In this article, we highlight stocks previously featured on our site that reached their 52-week highs yesterday. (*Last Closing price refers to the closing price of the stock on Sep.18, 2024).
Ticker
Published Date
Published Price
Maximum Price Since Publication
*Last Closing Price
Maximum Gain %
Bioventus Inc. (BVS)
May 7, 2024
$5.00
$11.99
$11.69
140%
Arcellx Inc. (ACLX)
June 3, 2022
$12.66
$82.97
$80.55
555%
Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)
Jan.31, 2024
$16.60
$32.13
$30.76
93%
ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)
Feb.15, 2024
$5.36
$19.75
$19.32
268%
Harrow Inc. (HROW)
Feb.13, 2024
$11.32
$46.71
$45.33
312%
MannKind Corp. (MNKD)
Apr.8, 2024
$4.47
$6.81
$6.66
52%
The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG)
Feb.7, 2023
$12.38
$36.25
$34.99
192%
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
© 2024 AFX News