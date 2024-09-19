Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2024) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) ("Railtown AI', "Railtown" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of a large-scale Customer Acquisition campaign.

As previously announced, Railtown has begun the SOC 2 compliance certification process, which is essential for customer acquisition, particularly in the enterprise market where stringent data security standards are a must. The Company has now successfully completed its SOC 2 Penetration Test, a security assessment performed to identify vulnerabilities in a company's network and systems. The completion of this test solidifies Railtown's commitment to ensuring the highest level of data protection, meeting the trust service criteria of security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. This milestone marks a significant step toward Railtown's full SOC 2 certification, which will further bolster the Company's position in the enterprise market.

In anticipation of SOC 2 certification, Railtown has retained the services of "Aretedata" to conduct an aggressive and large-scale customer acquisition campaign. Aretedata is a data analytics firm specializing in digital customer growth. This partnership will leverage data-driven strategies to enhance customer acquisition efforts, significantly reducing acquisition costs and accelerating scaling efforts.

Cory Brandolini, CEO of Railtown AI, commented: "At Railtown, we take our responsibility to protect customer data with the utmost seriousness. As AI becomes increasingly integrated into everyone's daily operations, the necessity to safeguard sensitive information has never been more critical. We adhere to the highest standards in software development, and our SOC 2 compliance is a key part of ensuring that we meet and exceed industry best practices."

"Upon successful completion of our security audits and certification process, we are excited to launch a focused enterprise sales strategy, bringing Conductor AI to the global market with confidence."

About Aretedata

Aretedata is a data platform that specializes in providing business intelligence through a vast database of verified business contacts and firmographic information. Their services focus on industries from retail to software to industrial, insurance and political data, helping companies enhance customer profiles, enrich CRM data, and streamline marketing strategies for customer acquisition. Through their API, businesses can access records and filter leads based on key factors like location, job title, and industry, allowing for more targeted sales efforts.

About Railtown AI Technologies

Railtown AI, a Microsoft Partner, is a cloud-based Application General Intelligence Platform for Software Developers and Teams that practice Agile Project Management. We purposely built our Application General Intelligence Platform to help Software Developers and Agile practitioners save time on redundant tasks, improve productivity, drive down costs, and accelerate developer velocity. Railtown's proprietary AI technology, designed to enable our clients to be more productive and profitable, is accessible on Microsoft's Azure Marketplace.

