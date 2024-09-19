Eurofins MTS Consumer Product Testing US, based in Norwood, Boston MA, has completed a significant expansion, doubling total laboratory space, increasing workforce by 30% and adding three new specialised laboratories focused on Softlines Hardlines, Furniture, and Toys. Eurofins MTS Consumer Product Testing US joined the international network of Eurofins laboratories in 2021 and is a full-service safety, quality, and sustainability service provider for retailers, brands, and manufacturers of consumer products.

This expansion positions MTS well to support the changing needs of its customers, retailers and brands in the United States, as they prioritise the quality and sustainability of the consumer products they produce and adapt to developing market trends such as a call for greater environmental responsibility1 and the growth of consumer spending on furniture2 in the US.

Highlights of the expansion include:

PFAS Total Organic Fluorine (TOF) testing to ensure businesses manage per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance risks in their supply chains

Furniture testing to meet BIFMA standards and ensure businesses meet strict quality standards and regulations, Eurofins MTS Consumer Product Testing US is one of just a few select laboratories in the United States to offer this testing

Mattress testing rooms and mattress testing equipment

Hardlines testing utilising climate chambers, and temperature and humidity-controlled environments

Reserved spaces for private R&D testing, where entry and testing can be monitored 24/7

Board-certified toxicologists specialising in MoCRA

With a global footprint of over 85 laboratories (10 in the US) and 4,000 employees globally, the Eurofins network of Consumer Product Testing laboratories provides global clients with a wide array of industry leading testing services across Softlines, Leather, Toys Hardlines (SLTH), Cosmetics Personal Care (C&PC), Electrical Electronics (E&E), and Sustainability Services.

Eurofins is Testing for Life. With ca. 62,000 staff across a network of more than 900 laboratories in over 1,000 companies in 62 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Scientific S.E. shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

