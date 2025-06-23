Regulatory News:
Eurofins (Paris:ERF):
Name of the Issuer
Identity code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
16/06/2025
FR0014000MR3
10,000
60.8510
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
17/06/2025
FR0014000MR3
10,000
60.5078
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
18/06/2025
FR0014000MR3
10,000
60.5576
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
19/06/2025
FR0014000MR3
20,000
59.8284
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
20/06/2025
FR0014000MR3
20,000
59.4329
XPAR
TOTAL
70,000
60.0627
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
