Purchases of own shares from June 9th to June 13th 2025
Name of the Issuer
Identity code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
09/06/2025
FR0014000MR3
20,000
58.3921
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
10/06/2025
FR0014000MR3
20,000
58.8216
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
11/06/2025
FR0014000MR3
20,000
59.2852
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
12/06/2025
FR0014000MR3
20,000
60.1194
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
13/06/2025
FR0014000MR3
20,000
60.0811
XPAR
TOTAL
100,000
59.3399
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
