The ICAPE Group (ISIN code: FR001400A3Q3 Ticker: ALICA), a global technology distributor of printed circuit boards ("PCB") and custom-made electromechanical parts, today announced the completion of the acquisition of 100% of the capital of the Japanese group NTW, specialized in the distribution of PCB in Asia.

Please find here the interview with Yann DUIGOU, ICAPE Group's CEO, who talks about this major operation for the Group.

About the ICAPE Group

Founded in 1999, the ICAPE Group acts as a key technological expert in the PCB and technical parts supply chain. With a global network of 36 subsidiaries and a major presence in China, where most of the world's PCB production is done, the Group is a one-stop-shop provider for the products and services which are essentials for customers. As of December 31, 2023, the ICAPE Group recorded a consolidated revenue of €179.5 million.

For more information: icape-group.com

Contacts:

Groupe ICAPE

CFO

Arnaud Le Coguic

Tél: 01 58 18 39 10

investor@icape.fr

Investor Relations

NewCap

Nicolas Fossiez

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Tél: 01 44 71 94 98

icape@newcap.eu

Media Relations

NewCap

Arthur Rouillé

Elisa Play

Tél: 01 44 71 94 94

icape@newcap.eu