ARCURE: Arcure announces the publication of its 2024 half-year financial report

Arcure, a specialist in artificial intelligence for improving safety and productivity in the industry, today publishes its 2024 half-year financial report.

The report can be accessed and downloaded in the 'Financial documents' section of the Arcure financial website, in French and in English: Arcure - Financial Documents (arcure-bourse.com).

About Arcure

Founded in 2009, Arcure is an international group, specialized in artificial intelligence applied to perception technology for the industry, which develops and markets solutions to enhance the autonomy and safety of industrial machines and robots.

In particular, Arcure has developed Blaxtair®, a state-of-the-art intelligent pedestrian detection solution, improving safety around commercial vehicles in many contexts, including the most difficult environments. Already sold more than 22,000 units in more than 50 countries, Blaxtair® is used by the world's leading industrial companies and is gradually being adopted by machine manufacturers.

Arcure is headquartered in the Paris area, R&D offices and operational units in France, has a subsidiary in the United States and has sales offices in Germany, Spain and Asia.

Arcure is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN: FR0013398997 - Ticker: ALCUR). The group recorded an annual €18.2 million revenue in 2023 (84% of which was generated outside France), growing 40% compared to 2022.

More information at www.blaxtair.com

CONTACTS

INVESTORS RELATION

Marc Delaunay

investisseurs@arcure.net MEDIA RELATION

Marc Delaunay

marc.delaunay@blaxtair.com

https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-87772-20240919_arcure_pr_half-year-report_2024.pdf