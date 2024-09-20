Ticker Published Date Published Price Maximum Price Since Publication *Last Closing Price Maximum Gain % Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (EWTX) Oct.16, 2023 $6.71 $30.00 $29.50 347% Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) Aug.14, 2024 $8.91 $15.23 $15.06 71% Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Feb.13, 2024 $13.32 $21.36 $21.35 60% MannKind Corp. (MNKD) Apr.8, 2024 $4.47 $6.92 $6.70 55% Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) Sep.4, 2024 $3.21 $4.45 $4.14 38% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) Dec.1, 2023 $33.66 $55.64 $54.55 65% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) Sep.8, 2023 $4.51 $6.02 $5.90 33% Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) Apr.30, 2024 $60.61 $121.06 $117.12 99% RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Mar.1, 2023 $23.47 $70.37 $69.64 199% Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) Oct.27, 2022 $62.71 $101.26 $100.23 61% ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Feb.15, 2024 $5.36 $19.92 $19.74 271%

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Biotech investing is a high-stakes game that may not suit the faint-hearted due to its inherent volatility. However, this sector can offer astronomical returns when investors time their entries correctly. The following biotech stocks we profiled on our site reached 52-week highs yesterday.*Last Closing Price refers to the stock's closing price on Sep.19, 2024.