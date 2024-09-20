WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Biotech investing is a high-stakes game that may not suit the faint-hearted due to its inherent volatility. However, this sector can offer astronomical returns when investors time their entries correctly. The following biotech stocks we profiled on our site reached 52-week highs yesterday.
*Last Closing Price refers to the stock's closing price on Sep.19, 2024.
Ticker
Published Date
Published Price
Maximum Price Since Publication
*Last Closing Price
Maximum Gain %
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (EWTX)
Oct.16, 2023
$6.71
$30.00
$29.50
347%
Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX)
Aug.14, 2024
$8.91
$15.23
$15.06
71%
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)
Feb.13, 2024
$13.32
$21.36
$21.35
60%
MannKind Corp. (MNKD)
Apr.8, 2024
$4.47
$6.92
$6.70
55%
Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI)
Sep.4, 2024
$3.21
$4.45
$4.14
38%
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM)
Dec.1, 2023
$33.66
$55.64
$54.55
65%
Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)
Sep.8, 2023
$4.51
$6.02
$5.90
33%
Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX)
Apr.30, 2024
$60.61
$121.06
$117.12
99%
RadNet Inc. (RDNT)
Mar.1, 2023
$23.47
$70.37
$69.64
199%
Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI)
Oct.27, 2022
$62.71
$101.26
$100.23
61%
ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)
Feb.15, 2024
$5.36
$19.92
$19.74
271%
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX