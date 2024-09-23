Mitteilung der Eleving Group:

Eleving Group - start of the Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Key terms of the Offering

- Shares to be offered within a price range of EUR 1.60 - 1.85 per share

- The offered price range implies an equity value of EUR 160-185 million before the issuance of new shares

- Up to 24.5 million ordinary shares are offered

- Gross proceeds target for Eleving Group up to EUR 27 million for Base Shares and up to EUR 30 million including Overallotment Shares

- Potential Upsize option for existing shareholders of Eleving Group up to EUR 10 million - Offer period for all investors (institutional and retail investors in Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, and Germany) to commence on September 23, 10:00 CEST / 11:00 EEST to October 8, 14:30 CEST / 15:30 EEST

- The minimum investment is one share

- International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): LU2818110020

Eleving Group, a pan-Baltic-headquartered and Luxembourg-domiciled global fintech company operating in the vehicle and consumer financing business, has started its IPO that will last until October 8, 14:30 CEST / 15:30 EEST. The first day of trading on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange's Baltic Main List and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...