Eleving Group, a global multi-brand fintech company, announces the settlement of its EUR 40 mln 13% Senior Secured and Guaranteed 2023/2028 Eurobonds (ISIN DE000A3LL7M4) with a 10% Yield to Maturity and quarterly coupon payments.



The listing of the new bonds on Nasdaq Riga and Frankfurt Stock Exchange Regulated markets is expected today, March 14, 2025.



All information on the offering process, the securities prospectus approved by the CSSF of Luxembourg, and the documents for inspection are available on the Group's website: https://www.eleving.com/investors/bonds

Aalto Capital (Germany) acts as the Financial Advisor of the Group.



The Home Member State of Eleving Group, pursuant to Article 2(1)(i) of Directive 2004/109/EC, is Luxembourg.



About Eleving Group



Eleving Group has driven innovation in financial technology around the world since its foundation in Latvia in 2012. As of today, the group operates in 16 markets and 3 continents, encouraging financial inclusion and upward social mobility in underserved communities around the globe. Eleving Group has developed a multi-brand portfolio for its vehicle and consumer finance business lines, with around 2/3 of the portfolio comprising secured vehicle loans and mobility products, with Mogo as the leading brand, and around 1/3 of the portfolio including unsecured consumer finance products. Currently, 53% of the group's loan portfolio is located in Europe, 34% in Africa, and 13% in the rest of the world.



The Group's historical customer base exceeds 1.3 mln customers worldwide, while the total volume of loans issued has reached EUR 2.0 bln. With headquarters in Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia and a governance structure in Luxembourg, the Group ensures efficient and transparent business management, powered at the operational level by over 2790 employees. For two consecutive years, the Group was listed among Europe's 1000 fastest-growing companies published by the Financial Times in 2020 and 2021, while in 2024, Eleving Group was ranked as the 41st fastest-growing European company in the last decade in 'Europe's Long-Term Growth Champions 2024' research by Financial Times and Statista.



