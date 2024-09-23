First North Denmark: Orphazyme A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares

The share capital of Orphazyme A/S has been increased due to a directed issue. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 24 September 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0062502894 ---------------------------------------------------- Name: Orphazyme ---------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 35,312 shares (DKK 5,296,800) ---------------------------------------------------- Change: 6,400 shares (DKK 960,000) ---------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 41,712 shares (DKK 6,256,800) ---------------------------------------------------- Price: DKK 829 ---------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 150 ---------------------------------------------------- Short name: ORPHA ---------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 145804 ---------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66