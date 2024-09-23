Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Die FED senkt die Zinsen, Gold explodiert: Die eine Aktie, die sie alle überstrahlen könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EYNB | ISIN: DK0062502894 | Ticker-Symbol: 1TB0
Frankfurt
23.09.24
08:11 Uhr
113,00 Euro
+1,50
+1,35 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORPHAZYME A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORPHAZYME A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
111,50121,5011:49
GlobeNewswire
23.09.2024 11:34 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Orphazyme A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares

The share capital of Orphazyme A/S has been increased due to a directed issue.
The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 24
September 2024 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0062502894         
----------------------------------------------------
Name:         Orphazyme          
----------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 35,312 shares (DKK 5,296,800)
----------------------------------------------------
Change:        6,400 shares (DKK 960,000)  
----------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  41,712 shares (DKK 6,256,800)
----------------------------------------------------
Price:         DKK 829           
----------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 150           
----------------------------------------------------
Short name:      ORPHA            
----------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     145804            
----------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.