Montag, 23.09.2024
Die FED senkt die Zinsen, Gold explodiert: Die eine Aktie, die sie alle überstrahlen könnte
WKN: A0MZ15 | ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 | Ticker-Symbol: CTAA
Frankfurt
23.09.24
08:07 Uhr
0,222 Euro
+0,007
+3,26 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
23.09.2024 13:30 Uhr
Capita Plc - Capita extends smart meter licence contract

Capita Plc - Capita extends smart meter licence contract

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 23

23 September 2024

Capita extends smart meter licence contract

Capita plc (Capita) has secured a two-year extension to its Data Communications Company (DCC) Licence to manage the delivery of the UK's smart meter secure communications platform.

The extension, with a total contract value of up to £135m, will see DCC continue to operate the secure platform supporting the UK's smart meter roll-out until September 2027.

Smart DCC Limited, a wholly owned but non-consolidated subsidiary within the Capita Public Service division, has been licensed by the UK government to build and manage the central network for smart metering across Britain since 2013.

It is operated by Capita under a licence regulated by Ofgem, and is responsible for operating the secure platform which is connecting 53 million smart meters to energy suppliers, distribution network operators and other authorised third parties, such as software as a service (SaaS) providers.

Richard Holroyd, CEO, Capita Public Service, said: "We are exceptionally proud of the central role Capita plays in enabling the technological transformation of the UK's energy system.

"We will continue to leverage deep technical expertise and regulatory knowledge to deliver smooth migration to smart meters, helping UK consumers to become more energy aware as well as helping them manage their costs."

Notes to editors:

The total IFRS 15 transaction price (order book) for the two-year extension is £22m.

Investor enquiries

Helen Parris, Director of Investor Relations
Tel: 07720 169 269
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Stephanie Little, Deputy Head of Investor Relations
Tel: 07541 622 838
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries
Capita external communications
Tel: 02076 542399
Email: media@capita.co.uk

About Capita

Capita is a modern outsourcer, helping clients across the public and private sectors run complex business processes more efficiently, creating better consumer experiences. Operating across 8 countries, Capita's 41,000 colleagues support primarily UK and European clients with people-based services underpinned by market-leading technology. We play an integral role in society - our work matters to the lives of the millions of people who rely on us every day.


© 2024 PR Newswire
