Capita Plc - Capita extends smart meter licence contract

Capita plc (Capita) has secured a two-year extension to its Data Communications Company (DCC) Licence to manage the delivery of the UK's smart meter secure communications platform.

The extension, with a total contract value of up to £135m, will see DCC continue to operate the secure platform supporting the UK's smart meter roll-out until September 2027.

Smart DCC Limited, a wholly owned but non-consolidated subsidiary within the Capita Public Service division, has been licensed by the UK government to build and manage the central network for smart metering across Britain since 2013.

It is operated by Capita under a licence regulated by Ofgem, and is responsible for operating the secure platform which is connecting 53 million smart meters to energy suppliers, distribution network operators and other authorised third parties, such as software as a service (SaaS) providers.

Richard Holroyd, CEO, Capita Public Service, said: "We are exceptionally proud of the central role Capita plays in enabling the technological transformation of the UK's energy system.

"We will continue to leverage deep technical expertise and regulatory knowledge to deliver smooth migration to smart meters, helping UK consumers to become more energy aware as well as helping them manage their costs."

The total IFRS 15 transaction price (order book) for the two-year extension is £22m.

