

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wayfair Inc. (W), an e-commerce company, announced on Monday that its subsidiary Wayfair LLC plans for a private offering of $700 million of senior secured notes due 2029.



The company aims to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, for the repayment of its existing convertible senior notes, and general corporate purposes.



The notes and related guarantees will be secured on a first-priority basis by liens on the same assets that secure the issuer's senior secured revolving credit facility.



