NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Wayfair Inc. (W), an e-commerce company, on Thursday announced that the annual Way Day event will begin at 12 a.m. ET on Saturday, April 26. The global sale will run for three days.Way Day will take place both online and in stores across Wayfair, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Joss & Main. Extra deals will also be available exclusively for Wayfair Professional members.The deal is on top brands like Keurig, Bissell, and Wayfair Sleep, while supplies last.New Wayfair Rewards members signing up during this period would get 50% off on their first year and perks like 5% back, free shipping, and early Way Day access.The company said 24-hour flash deals will run throughout the three-day Way Day sale, with free shipping and fast delivery on many items.In the pre-market trading, Wayfair is 0.72% higher at $25.32 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX