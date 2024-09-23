BNP Paribas Bank Polska S. A., Smart DCC, and DRÄXLMAIER Group to be recognised for aligning their technology strategies to accelerate business growth

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced that BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A and Smart DCC are the 2024 winners of its Technology Strategy Impact Award for Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Additionally, DRÄXLMAIER Group is the EMEA winner of Forrester's Enterprise Architecture Award. These awards, which will be presented at Technology Innovation Summit EMEA, honour these organisations for extracting the most value from their tech Investments to drive business growth.

"The award recipients have demonstrably improved business results with technology," said Laura Koetzle, VP and group director at Forrester. "They align with their business's goals, deliver trusted, secure, resilient technology foundations, and give their companies the flexibility to adapt to changes in market conditions and customer demand. We look forward to celebrating these winners at Technology Innovation Summit EMEA."

Information about Forrester's 2024 Technology Strategy Impact Award winners and finalist:

BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A (winner) , a universal bank based in Poland and part of the international banking group BNP Paribas, developed an IT strategy to consolidate architectural, technological, and process debt, following multiple mergers and acquisitions. As a result, the bank now has a modern, scalable multi-cloud hybrid infrastructure to accelerate IT delivery.





, a universal bank based in Poland and part of the international banking group BNP Paribas, developed an IT strategy to consolidate architectural, technological, and process debt, following multiple mergers and acquisitions. As a result, the bank now has a modern, scalable multi-cloud hybrid infrastructure to accelerate IT delivery. Smart DCC (winner) , a data communications company that operates the network for energy smart meters in the UK, worked with technology partners to unlock the potential of smart metering and Internet of Things interoperability. As a result, Smart DCC is able to deliver economical and efficient smart metering communication services across the UK, directly contributing to the UK's net zero carbon goals.





, a data communications company that operates the network for energy smart meters in the UK, worked with technology partners to unlock the potential of smart metering and Internet of Things interoperability. As a result, Smart DCC is able to deliver economical and efficient smart metering communication services across the UK, directly contributing to the UK's net zero carbon goals. UK bank Nationwide is the finalist for Forrester's 2024 Technology Strategy Impact Award for EMEA.

Information about Forrester's 2024 Enterprise Architecture Award winner and finalists presented in partnership with The Open Group

DRÄXLMAIER Group (winner) , a global automotive supplier, used Forrester's outcomes-driven enterprise architecture model by enabling a digital transformation program to help the company adapt to the recent shift towards battery electric vehicles. By focusing heavily on strengthening IT-business collaboration, DRÄXLMAIER Group has helped to drive innovation, optimise business processes, and reduce IT costs.





, a global automotive supplier, used Forrester's outcomes-driven enterprise architecture model by enabling a digital transformation program to help the company adapt to the recent shift towards battery electric vehicles. By focusing heavily on strengthening IT-business collaboration, DRÄXLMAIER Group has helped to drive innovation, optimise business processes, and reduce IT costs. BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A and Roads Transport Authority are finalists for Forrester's 2024 Enterprise Architecture Award for EMEA.

Forrester's Technology Innovation Summit EMEA, taking place in London, UK, and digitally, October 9-11, 2024 is a premier event for chief information officers and technology, data, analytics, and AI leaders to achieve high-performance IT, embrace AI, and drive their firm's growth.

Resources:

Register to attend Forrester's 2024 Technology Innovation Summit EMEA.

Read more about the Technology Strategy Impact Award winners and finalist.

Read more about the Enterprise Architecture Award winners and finalists.

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave evaluations; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240923681661/en/

Contacts:

Hannah Segvich

hsegvich@forrester.com