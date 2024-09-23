Multitude P.L.C. - Managers' Transactions - Krause
Reference number: 5078/2024
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Clemens Krause
Position: Chief Risk Officer
Notification type: Initial notification
Issuer: Multitude P.L.C
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Instrument type: Bond
ISIN: NO0011037327
Nature of transaction: Disposal
Currency: EUR
Price(s) and volume(s):
Price: 1025 Volume: 30 Total: 30 750
Aggregated information:
Price: 1025 Volume: 30 Total: 30 750
Transaction date: 2024-09-19
Place of transaction: Outside a trading venue
