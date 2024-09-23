Avolta AG
Travel dining leader will develop nearly 4,600 ft2 (1,400m2) of added food and beverage space that will include partnerships with celebrity chef Guy Fieri and a renowned Arizona distillery.
BETHESDA, Maryland (Sept. 23, 2024) - Global restaurateur HMSHost, part of Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) and a world leader in creating dining for travel venues, today announced its plans to bring a duo of exciting food and beverage experiences to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) under a recently awarded 10-year contract. The two new dining venues will open in Summer 2025 in the airport's new Eighth Concourse in Terminal 4, growing HMSHost's footprint at PHX to nearly two dozen restaurants and bars.
HMSHost will operate the new dining venues as a joint venture with TMG Services, LLC and Kind Hospitality, Inc.
