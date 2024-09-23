Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY), the leading REIT for accessible retail, has seen a number of major developments in the last few years: diversifying its activities, expanding its portfolio, launching major urban requalification projects, and rolling out a deep transformation of the offering at its sites, with a multi-food anchor approach now in place that is groundbreaking in its sector.

To optimize the management of this strategy to support a roadmap for sustained growth and returns, Mercialys has further strengthened its expertise and adapted its governance by setting up an Executive Committee. Around Vincent Ravat, Chief Executive Officer, this Committee includes:

Elizabeth Blaise, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, corporate officer, specifically in charge of financial affairs, CSR and group legal functions;

Philippine de Bruyn, Deputy Managing Director, in charge of the portfolio and development, overseeing asset management, marketing and the management of retail and mixed-use projects, as well as all the Company's activities in the Indian Ocean region;

Fabrice Haurani, Deputy Managing Director in charge of investments, disposals and the management of the Company's equity interests;

Stéphane Girard, Director of Operations and External Relations, in charge of corporate communications and the B to C marketing and operations departments;

Camille Morel, Human Resources Director, who has joined the Group after more than 10 years at various levels of HR responsibilities with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield.

In addition, Irving Gauthier, Chief Financial Officer, will take part in the Executive Committee's meetings as its Secretary, liaising with the Management Committee. This body, which includes key staff responsible for the Company's core functions, ensures the operational mobilization of the various teams.

"Faced with the transformation of the retail landscape, real estate tools must be able to adapt rapidly, serving tenants and consumers, as well as all the communities and municipalities where our sites are anchored. Mercialys' governance, which is already aligned with best practices in terms of the structure of its Board of Directors, is evolving to continue moving forward and effectively implement, with all the solidity required for all our teams, the ambition for growth that drives us", confirms Vincent Ravat, Chief Executive Officer.

