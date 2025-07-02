Regulatory News:

Lidl has signed its third lease on Mercialys' (Paris:MERY) portfolio in Niort, taking over part of the retail space formerly occupied by Géant Casino.

This transition of food retail operations was completed without any disruption in rental income for Mercialys, once again demonstrating the Company's expertise in the restructuring and reconfiguration of large food retail premises in France-following recent similar announcements in Brest. The opening of Lidl is scheduled for the second half of 2026.

The surface area vacated by Géant Casino will also make it possible to accommodate a major international fashion retailer, with the lease currently being finalized. In parallel, advanced negotiations are underway with two additional leading retail brands not yet established in the region.

The combined presence and power of these retailers will significantly enhance the commercial appeal and regional reach of the shopping center, reinforcing its positioning as the leading retail destination in the Deux- Sèvres department.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At December 31, 2024, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 2.8 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 1,927 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 169.2 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment A, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Mercialys' Universal Registration Document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2024 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys' business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

