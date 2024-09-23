Anzeige
Montag, 23.09.2024
Die FED senkt die Zinsen, Gold explodiert: Die eine Aktie, die sie alle überstrahlen könnte
WKN: A2P2HK | ISIN: FR0013505062 | Ticker-Symbol: TNM2
Vantiva Introduces World's First Commercially Available DOCSIS 4.0 FDD Cable Modem

Next-generation modem enables multi-gigabit and high-speed symmetric data rates comparable to fiber; 4Gbps download speeds and 1 Gbps upload speeds

PARIS, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global technology leader enabling Network Service Providers to connect consumers worldwide, today announced the world's first commercially available DOCSIS 4.0 Frequency Division Duplex (FDD) Cable Modem. The new modem, Marlin Xe (CXA500Z), enables leading cable operators and MSOs (Multiple System Operators) to offer their customers data speeds equivalent to multi-gigabit fiber.

Vantiva Introduces World's First Commercially Available DOCSIS 4.0 FDD Cable Modem

"Forward-thinking cable operators understand that consumers require a future-proof platform for smoother video streaming, more immersive gaming and reliable performance for work-from-home environments," said Leopold Diouf, Senior Vice President of the Product Division for Vantiva. "Leveraging Vantiva's Marlin Xe (CXA500Z) platform, the D4.0 FDD Cable Modem enables multi-gigabit data rates. Vantiva has worked extensively with tier-one cable operators to develop this market-leading DOCSIS 4.0 technology, which marks a significant milestone for our industry."

Vantiva has a long history of industry-first DOCSIS technology deployments and has been working with strategic partners across the globe to deploy D4.0 products since 2023. Additionally, to address the consumer needs across the various regions, the company plans to continue expanding its DOCSIS portfolio with upcoming launches of its DOCSIS 3.1+, 4.0 Unified and incremental 4.0 Full Duplex products.

Vantiva has a 130-year history of delivering market-leading solutions and services that connect what matters. The introduction of the DOCSIS 4.0 FDD Cable Modem is the latest example of the company's relentless commitment to innovation and continually providing services and solutions that set industry benchmarks. Vantiva's ultimate goal is to empower its customers globally to tackle challenges and capitalize on opportunities in the evolving connectivity market with best-in-class solutions and services.

Contacts:
Vantiva Press Relations, press.relations@vantiva.com
Thatcher+Co. for Vantiva, vantiva@thatcherandco.com

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2513332/Vantiva.pdf
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2388773/4928289/Vantiva_Logo.jpg

Vantiva Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vantiva)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantiva-introduces-worlds-first-commercially-available-docsis-4-0-fdd-cable-modem-302256128.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
