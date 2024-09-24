China's Trina Solar has submitted plans to build 660 MW/2,640 battery storage facility at Kemerton in an industrial zone south of Perth, Western Australia. From ESS News With the proposed power out of 660 MW and a storage capacity of 2,640 MWh, the Kemerton Battery Energy Storage System would be Australia's largest battery storage facility. The project would surpass in size the 560 MW/2420 MWh Collie battery currently being built by French renewables developer Neoen also in Western Australia, as the state is vying to fill the gap created by the accelerated exit of coal-fired power plants. Shanghai-listed ...

