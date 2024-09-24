Regulatory News:

As previously announced, Winamp will open the code of its historic Windows player on September 24 at 04:00 PM to enable the entire developer community to participate in maintaining and developing new features. Tens of millions of users still use Winamp for Windows every month.

Winamp plans to release two major official versions per year with new features to guarantee secure use of the software.

The player will, of course, remain free.

As far as Winamp for Creator is concerned, September 24 marks the end of the first phase in terms of products, with the delivery of licensing. Today, Winamp for Creator enables an artist or label to manage digital distribution, copyright management, licensing, NFT creation, personal subscriptions, and monetization on YouTube while building up a team of collaborators. The product phase begins with the development of marketing tools such as centralized management of social networks, website creation, and mobile applications.

About Llama Group

Llama Group is a pioneer and leader in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise across various sectors, the group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the Bridger copyright management company, and the Jamendo music licensing company.

Llama Group's ambition is to build the future of the music industry through sustained investment in a range of innovative solutions and in the talent and skills of people who love music.

The group stands by its brand values: empowerment, access, simplicity, and fairness.

Winamp's vision is a world where a cutting-edge music platform connects artists and their fans like never before.

Bridger's mission is to support songwriters and composers by providing a simple and innovative solution for collecting royalties.

Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional income through commercial licenses.

Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty thematic and free digital radio stations.

About Winamp

With its ease of use, customization and irreverent attitude, Winamp changed forever the way the world listened to music in the 90s. This iconic player continues to be massively popular with a vibrant community of millions of users worldwide.

In 2023, Winamp launches its new platform. Incorporating its legendary player, Winamp has been remastered into the ultimate music machine that empowers not only listeners, but also creators and fans. Liberating music through the passion of its biggest fans, Winamp's mission is to build a platform that unlocks the relationship between artists and fans worldwide. To find out more, visit www.winamp.com

