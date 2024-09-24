

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - TotalEnergies SE (TTE), a French integrated energy company, Tuesday said it has signed a Heads of Agreement (HoA) with South Korea's HD Hyundai Chemical to supply 200,000 tons of LNG per year for 7 years starting from 2027.



'We are pleased with this agreement with HD Hyundai Chemical, which will supply natural gas to one of their industrial sites. This agreement allows us to continue securing long-term sales in Asia and reduce our exposure to spot market gas prices,' said Gregory Joffroy, Senior Vice President, LNG at TotalEnergies.



