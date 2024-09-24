Pairing customer-centric support and tailored assessments to trace raw material origin in supply chains.

Eurofins Sustainability Services (Paris:ERF), a full-service provider for retailers, brands, and manufacturers of consumer products, has grown its extensive service offering to include a deforestation impact assessment. The European Union's Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) aims to prevent the import and sale of products linked to deforestation in the EU market covering specific commodities, including cattle, cocoa, coffee, palm oil, soy, wood, and rubber, and products derived from these commodities, such as leather, paper, and furniture. Deforestation assessments allow businesses to ensure their supply chains meet legal requirements, maintain EU market access, and manage risks and consumer expectations.

Eurofins Sustainability Services' deforestation impact assessment provides expert guidance and critical supply chain insights that businesses need to meet the requirements of the EUDR. Advantages include:

Comprehensive information collection in accordance with EUDR Article 9

Advanced risk assessment in alignment with EUDR Article 10, utilising globally recognised datasets

Recommendations for risk mitigation measures in accordance with EUDR Article 11

Tailored reporting to highlight compliant, non-compliant, and at-risk supply chains

Optional annual update of assessment to ensure continued alignment

Eurofins Sustainability Services will host a free webinar on 25 September 2024 presenting the deforestation impact assessment and the requirements of the EUDR in detail.

Supply chain mapping is an important aspect of this assessment. While the focus of this new service primarily targets deforestation risk, with a decade of experience working with supply chains and fostering engagement, the Eurofins Sustainability Services supply chain mapping service allows customers to better understand their supply chain with visual maps, gain traceability upstream to raw material origin, and better understand environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks.

About Eurofins Sustainability Services

Eurofins Sustainability Services brings together a wide range of the Eurofins network's sustainability offerings in one place, connecting customers with the relevant Eurofins company to provide solutions to their sustainability needs. From microplastics, emissions, chemistry, wastewater, biodegradability and ecotoxicity testing services, supply chain audits, life cycle analysis, vegan certification, recyclability assessments, and more, Eurofins Sustainability Services support businesses to develop a strategy and roadmap to meet their sustainability objectives. Eurofins Sustainability Services is part of the Eurofins global network of companies, which comprises ca. 62,000 staff across a network of 900 laboratories in 62 countries.

