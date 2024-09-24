London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2024) - Edison issues report on Metals One (LSE: MET1).

Metals One is a junior metals explorer with assets in Finland and Norway. After listing on the London Stock Exchange last year, it has moved quickly to double the resource at its Black-Schist project in Finland, on which it is now completing a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) by the year's end. We calculate that the existing resource is currently capable of supporting a low capex, low opex bio-heap leach mine (akin to its neighbour Terrafame) to produce c 14,000tpa nickel sulphate for the EV battery market over c 20 years and could be in production as early as 2030 at a carbon intensity of 1.75t CO2 equivalent per tonne of nickel sulphate (cf c 40-90t/t Ni for nickel pig iron, c 40t/t Ni for HPAL and <10t/t Ni for traditional nickel sulphide processing routes).

