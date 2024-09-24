

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Tuesday said its Kisunla for the treatment of adults with early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease has been approved by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare Japan.



The approval was based on results from TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 Phase 3 study, in which treatment with Kisunla significantly slowed decline in memory, thinking, and daily functioning in patients with early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease.



Lilly said Japan is the second major market in which Kisunla was approved after the U.S., where the drug was approved in July this year.



