

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - WA Capital Ltd., a company controlled by Sir Will and Lady Nadine Adderley, announced on Tuesday that the company and its Deputy Chair Sir Will Adderley intend to sell around 10 million shares in Dunelm Group Plc (DNLM.L) through an accelerated bookbuild secondary placing.



This transaction represents around 4.9 percent of the issued share capital of Dunelm.



The books for the placing will open with immediate effect, while pricing and allocations are expected to be announced as soon as practicable following the closing of the books.



This planned sale aims to achieve greater portfolio diversification on the part of Sir Will Adderley.



The shares to be sold are currently held by Sir Will Adderley and WA Capital Ltd., a company controlled by Sir Will and Lady Nadine Adderley.



Post transaction, Adderley family as a whole will retain a combined interest in around 76 million shares in the company, representing approximately 37.6 percent of the voting rights.



Goldman Sachs International and UBS AG London Branch are acting as Joint Bookrunners.



