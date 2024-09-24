

BONN (dpa-AFX) - DHL Group or Deutsche Post AG (DPSGY.PK), a logistics major, announced on Tuesday that it aims to achieve a 50 percent revenue growth by 2030 from 2023.



DHL Group noted that it has plans to unlock its full growth potential through divisional and Group growth initiatives.



Thus, the company's business divisions will continue to focus on their profitable core businesses stimulating growth through service excellence.



'The company will accelerate sustainable growth through its Group growth initiatives focusing on structural tailwinds in fast-growing geographies and industry sectors, as well as the megatrend of e-commerce,' DHL said.



