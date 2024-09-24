Biovica International: Biovica Announces Subscription Commitments in Ongoing TO3B Program

UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) Monday, September 30, 2024, is the last day for subscription in Biovica's ongoing warrant program, TO3B. Note that some banks and asset managers may have an earlier deadline date for subscription than 30 September 2024. Shareholders should check this with their bank or trustee in order not to miss the chance to subscribe for shares or sell their subscription rights. So far, several key people, including CEO Anders Rylander and chairman Lars Holmqvist, as well as other existing and new investors have committed to subscribe for just over SEK 8.2 million.

Provided that all subscription rights TO3B are fully utilized, the company's share capital will increase by SEK 1,161,035 and the company will be infused with approximately SEK 45.4 million before issue costs.

