New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2024) - Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) ("the Company") CEO Barbara Sher recently sat down for an interview with SmallCaps Daily. During the interview, Sher discussed the Company's strategic initiatives, including the upcoming launch of Safety Strips aimed at addressing the opioid crisis and the rising incidents of drink spiking. She emphasized Greenlane's commitment to leveraging its extensive distribution network to enhance public safety and expand into new product categories, while also outlining the company's financial goals and operational improvements.





Greenlane Holdings' CEO Barbara Sher



To read the full interview visit: https://smallcapsdaily.com/smallcaps-daily-sits-down-with-greenlane-holdings-ceo-barbara-sher-to-discuss-new-product-launches-and-strategic-growth-amidst-the-opioid-crisis/

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2005, Greenlane is a premier global platform for the development and distribution of premium smoking accessories, vape devices, and lifestyle products to thousands of producers, processors, specialty retailers, smoke shops, convenience stores, and retail consumers. We operate as a powerful family of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and an omnichannel distribution platform.

We proudly offer our own diverse brand portfolio and our exclusively licensed Marley Natural and K.Haring branded products. We also offer a carefully curated set of third-party products through our direct sales channels and our proprietary, owned and operated e-commerce platforms which include Vapor.com, PuffItUp.com, HigherStandards.com, wholesale.greenlane.com and MarleyNaturalShop.com.

For additional information, please visit: https://investor.gnln.com.

For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

