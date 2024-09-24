Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2024) - Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) is pleased to see heightened investor interest following a recent interview with the CEO of Safety Strips, a Safe Supply portfolio company.

The interview with Safety Strips CEO Geoff Benic highlighted the company's active role in combating the opioid crisis through innovative drug detection technologies. With global attention on the escalating dangers of fentanyl and xylazine, investors are increasingly focusing on companies developing solutions to combat these dangerous substances.

According to a recent industry snapshot by InvestorIdeas.com, the opioid overdose treatment market is expected to reach $1.54 billion in 2024, driven by the rise in fentanyl-related overdoses. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN), a trusted name in cannabis accessories and drug testing products, recently partnered with Safety Strips to distribute fentanyl, xylazine, and drink-spike detection test strips across North America.

Innovative Solutions to Combat Fentanyl and Xylazine

Through Safety Strips Inc., Safe Supply Streaming is making significant strides in the fight against dangerous drugs. Safety Strips' highly reliable and affordable detection products are set to launch on September 25, 2024, with shipments beginning on October 1, 2024, through Greenlane's online platforms and wholesale portals. These test strips provide a quick, easy-to-use solution for consumers, offering a critical tool in preventing accidental overdoses and drink-spiking incidents.

By leveraging Greenlane's robust distribution network, Safety Strips will reach a broad audience, from individual consumers to bars and clubs that are now required by California law (Assembly Bill No. 1013) to offer drink-spiking detection kits.

Growing Market Demand and Value for Shareholders

As the demand for effective drug detection solutions rises, Safe Supply Streaming is positioned to capitalize on the growing market for safety products. The launch of Safety Strips' detection kits is expected to generate significant shareholder value, reinforcing the company's commitment to fighting the fentanyl epidemic. Safe Supply's products, validated to meet ISO 13485 standards, offer consumers peace of mind in a world where dangerous substances are becoming increasingly prevalent.

Safe Supply, Chief Executive Officer, Bill Panagiotakopoulos Comments: "We are actively exploring partnerships and engaging with key players within the medical technology ecosystem to expand the scope of Safety Strips. Our close collaboration with Geoff and his team has been instrumental in driving progress, and we're thrilled by the visibility our partner, Greenlane, has brought to this critical issue. While fentanyl detection is a significant focus, it's only the beginning. Our test strip portfolio is extensive, and we're particularly excited about several upcoming tests that will further address urgent public safety needs. We look forward to sharing more details with the market in the near future."

About Safe Supply Streaming Corp.

Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) is at the forefront of transforming the med-tech landscape, committed to leveraging innovative technologies to enhance healthcare and safety. With a strategic focus on growth and development, the company is dedicated to providing advanced solutions and driving substantial value for its stakeholders.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, statements regarding the future financial or operating performance of Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd. (the "Company"), its business, operations, and strategies, and the Company's future growth and plans. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "potential", "continue" or similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding future events, including assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, the Company's ability to execute its growth strategies, obtain necessary regulatory approvals, and access financing on reasonable terms. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, and which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in market conditions, regulatory changes, the availability of financing, and the Company's ability to implement its business strategies effectively. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as actual results may vary significantly.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/224338

SOURCE: Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd.