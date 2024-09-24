ZTEST Electronics Inc.: ZTEST Presenting at Planet Microcap Conference in Vancouver September 26, 2024

ZTEST Electronics Inc. ("ZTEST" or the "Company") (CSE:ZTE) is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024, in association with Small Cap Discoveries.

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia and publishing financial news investor portal specifically focused on covering the MicroCap market.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

ZTEST's corporate presentation is now available on the Company's website, https://ztest.com/files/presentation-2024-09-23.pdf

About ZTEST Electronics Inc.

ZTEST Electronics Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Permatech Electronics Corporation ("Permatech"), offers Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) to a wide range of customers. Permatech's offering includes Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Assembly, Materials Management and Testing services. Permatech operates from a 21,000 square foot, ISO 9001:2015 certified facility in North York, Ontario, Canada. Permatech is a contract manufacturer of complex circuit boards, serving customers in the Medical, Power, Computer, Telecommunications, Wireless, Industrial, Trucking, Wearables and Consumer Electronics markets. It specializes in servicing customers who are looking for high yield and require high quality and rapid-turnaround on low and mid-volume production of high complexity products.

For more information contact: Steve Smith, CEO (604) 837-3751 email: steves@ztest.com

