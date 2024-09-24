Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2024) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), a leader in the production and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, is pleased to announce a significant expansion of its partnership with Costco Canada. Following a successful launch, Happy Caps 2kg "Mega Block" Mushroom Home Grow Kits are now available in 82 Costco locations across the country.





Happy Caps 2Kg "Mega Block" Mushroom Home Grow Kits



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2017/224373_redlight1en.jpg

"We are thrilled to see the Happy Caps 2kg 'Mega Block' Mushroom Home Grow Kits now offered in 82 Costco stores," said Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of Red Light Holland. "This growth demonstrates not only the demand for our innovative products but also the trust Costco has in the Happy Caps brand. We're excited to provide even more consumers with the opportunity to easily cultivate fresh mushrooms at home, enhancing their culinary experiences and promoting healthy living."

The new distribution includes locations in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan, significantly expanding Happy Caps' reach in the market.

The Happy Caps "Mega Block" features three premium mushroom varieties: Shiitake, Lion's Mane, and Oyster, all designed for easy home cultivation. Retailing at $19.99 (plus applicable taxes), these kits cater to a growing consumer interest in sustainable and health-conscious living.

Commitment to Growth and Accessibility

This expansion reinforces Happy Caps' position in the mushroom home grow kit industry, highlighting the increasing consumer demand for functional and culinary mushrooms. The Company is committed to broadening its distribution network and is exploring additional partnerships with major retailers throughout North America.

Costco Locations

Happy Caps 2kg "Mega Block" home grow kits are now available at the following Costco 82 locations across Canada:

British Columbia:

3550 BRIGHTON STREET, BURNABY, British Columbia, V5A 4W3, CA 9151 BRIDGEPORT ROAD, RICHMOND, British Columbia, V6X 3L9, CA 7423 KING GEORGE HIGHWAY, SURREY, British Columbia, V3W 5A8, CA 2125 BARON ROAD, KELOWNA, British Columbia, V1X 0B2, CA 6700 ISLAND HIGHWAY NORTH, NANAIMO, British Columbia, V9V 1K8, CA 2555 RANGE ROAD, PRINCE GEORGE, British Columbia, V2N 4G8, CA 1675 VERSATILE DRIVE, KAMLOOPS, British Columbia, V1S 1W7, CA 1127 SUMAS WAY, ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia, V2S 8H2, CA 2370 OTTAWA STREET, PORT COQUITLAM, British Columbia, V3B 7Z1, CA 799 McCALLUM ROAD, LANGFORD, British Columbia, V9B 6A2, CA 20499 64TH AVENUE, LANGLEY, British Columbia, V2Y 1N5, CA 588 CROWN ISLE BLVD, COURTENAY, British Columbia, V9N 3P9, CA 4500 STILL CREEK DRIVE, BURNABY, British Columbia, V5C 0E5, CA 605 EXPO BLVD, VANCOUVER, British Columbia, V6B 1V4, CA

Alberta:

2853 32ND STREET NE, CALGARY, Alberta, T1Y 6T7, CA 3200 MAYOR MAGRATH DR. S., LETHBRIDGE, Alberta, T1K 6Y6, CA 12450 149TH STREET, EDMONTON, Alberta, T5V 1G9, CA 13650 50TH STREET, EDMONTON, Alberta, T5A 4Y3, CA 12905 BUFFALO RUN BLVD, TSUU T'INA, Alberta, T3T 0E3, CA 162 LEVA AVE, RED DEER, Alberta, T4E 0A5, CA 99 HERITAGE GATE SE, CALGARY, Alberta, T2H 3A7, CA 9901 116TH STREET, GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alberta, T8V 5W3, CA 2584 - 46 ST. EAST, EDMONTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Alberta, T9E 1K2, CA 2616 91ST STREET NW, EDMONTON, Alberta, T6N 1N2, CA 1075 ST ALBERT TRAIL, ST ALBERT, Alberta, T8N 4K6, CA 75 EAST HILLS BLVD SE, CALGARY, Alberta, T2A 6J8, CA 7259 WINTERBURN RD. NW, EDMONTON, Alberta, T5T 4K2, CA 202-104 SOUTHBANK BLVD, OKOTOKS, Alberta, T1S 0K4, CA 300-261200 CROSSIRON BLVD, ROCKY VIEW, Alberta, T4A 0J6, CA 11588 SARCEE TRAIL NW, CALGARY, Alberta, T3R 0A1, CA 2201 BROADMOOR BLVD, SHERWOOD, Alberta, T8H 0A1, CA 2350 BOX SPRINGS BLVD, MEDICINE HAT, Alberta, T1C 0C8, CA

Manitoba:

1315 ST. JAMES STREET, WINNIPEG, Manitoba, R3H 0K9, CA 1499 REGENT AVENUE WEST, WINNIPEG, Manitoba, R2C 4M4, CA 2365 McGILLIVRAY BLVD, WINNIPEG, Manitoba, R3Y 0A1, CA

Quebec:

3800 BLVD DE MONSEIGNEUR-FORTIER, SHERBROOKE, Quebec, J1L 0J6, CA 9401 BOULEVARD DES SCIENCES, ANJOU, Quebec, H1J 0A6, CA 60 RUE STRASBOURG, CANDIAC, Quebec, J5R 0B4, CA 440 RUE BOUVIER, QUÉBEC, Quebec, G2J 1E3, CA 2999 AUTOROUTE LAVAL (440), LAVAL, Quebec, H7P 5P4, CA 300 RUE BRIDGE, MONTRÉAL, Quebec, H3K 2C3, CA 3233 RUE WATT, SAINTE-FOY, Quebec, G1X 4W2, CA 3600 DES GRANDES TOURELLES, BOISBRIAND, Quebec, J7H 0A1, CA 3000 BOUL. DES RÉCOLLETS, TROIS-RIVIÈRES O., Quebec, G9A 6J2, CA 1160 RUE DE LA CONCORDE, LEVIS, Quebec, G6W 0M4, CA 22 400 CHEMIN DUMBERRY, VAUDREUIL-DORION, Quebec, J7V 0M8, CA 2500 BOUL. TALBOT RR4, CHICOUTIMI, Quebec, G7H 5B1, CA 105 ROBERT-BERNARD, DRUMMONDVILLE, Quebec, J2C 0P6, CA 9430 BOUL. TASCHEREAU, BROSSARD, Quebec, J4X 2W2, CA 1015 RUE DU MARCHÉ CENTRAL, MONTRÉAL, Quebec, H4N 3J8, CA 5701 TRANS-CANADA NORD, POINTE-CLAIRE, Quebec, H9R 1B7, CA 1001 BOUL. J.-BAPTISTE-ROLLAND, SAINT-JÉROME, Quebec, J7Y 4Y7, CA 635 CHEMIN DE TOURAINE, BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, J4B 5E4, CA 1100 BOUL. MALONEY OUEST, GATINEAU, Quebec, J8T 6G3, CA

Ontario:

7500 PIN OAK DRIVE, NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario, L2H 3S7, CA 18182 YONGE STREET, E. GWILLIMBURY, Ontario, L9N 0J3, CA 65 KIRKHAM DRIVE, MARKHAM, Ontario, L3S 0A9, CA 100 WINDFIELD FARMS DRIVE EAST, OSHAWA, Ontario, L1L 0R8, CA 3140 DINGMAN DR, LONDON, Ontario, N6E 3W8, CA 1849 MERIVALE ROAD, NEPEAN, Ontario, K2G 1E3, CA 770 SILVER SEVEN RD, KANATA, Ontario, K2V OA1, CA 3180 LAIRD ROAD, MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, L5L 6A5, CA 1405 BLAIR PLACE, GLOUCESTER, Ontario, K1J 1A5, CA 930 ERB STREET WEST, WATERLOO, Ontario, N2J 3Z4, CA 55 NEW HUNTINGTON ROAD, VAUGHAN, Ontario, L4H 0S8, CA 4315 STRANDHERD DRIVE, OTTAWA, Ontario, K2J 6E5, CA 625 UNIVERSITY AVE, ORILLIA, Ontario, L3V 0Y7, CA 42 OVERLEA BLVD, TORONTO, Ontario, M4H 1B6, CA 19 ELMIRA RD S, GUELPH, Ontario, N1K 0B6, CA 1570 DUNDAS STREET EAST, MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, L4X 1L4, CA 41 MAPLEVIEW DRIVE EAST, BARRIE, Ontario, L4N 9A9, CA 4411 WALKER ROAD, WINDSOR, Ontario, N8W 3T6, CA 485 THE PARKWAY, PETERBOROUGH, Ontario, K9J 0B3

Saskatchewan:

115 MARQUIS DRIVE W, SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, S7R 1C7, CA 225 MARKET DRIVE, SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, S7V 0L2, CA 2110 ANAQUOD ROAD, REGINA, Saskatchewan, S4V 3T7, CA

New Brunswick:

140 GRANITE DRIVE, MONCTON, New Brunswick, E1H 0K6, CA 25 WAYNE SQUIBB BLVD., FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, E3C 0G8, CA 300 RETAIL DRIVE, SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, E2J 2R2, CA

Newfoundland:

75 DANNY DRIVE, ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland, A1H 0N4, CA

Nova Scotia:

230 CHAIN LAKE DRIVE, HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, B3S 1C5, CA 137 COUNTRYVIEW DRIVE, DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia, B3B 0E7, CA

For more information about Happy Caps and its range of mushroom home grow kits, please visit www.happycaps.ca or www.instagram.com/happycaps.hfx.

About Happy Caps Mushroom Farm

Happy Caps is an urban gourmet mushroom farm specializing in quality 'grow your own mushroom kits' and mushroom plug spawn.

About Red Light Holland

The Company is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws.

For additional information:

