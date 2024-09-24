Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.09.2024
In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
WKN: A12DQA | ISIN: US5303071071 | Ticker-Symbol: 8L8
Tradegate
24.09.24
08:02 Uhr
64,00 Euro
+10,00
+18,52 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
BIOVIE
BIOVIE INC Chart 1 Jahr
BIOVIE INC1,340-51,45 %
GENERATIONS BANCORP NY INC--
HEART TEST LABORATORIES INC4,350+42,62 %
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION64,00+18,52 %
MAISON SOLUTIONS INC1,640+130,24 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.