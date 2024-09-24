Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, today announced that its Finance, Risk and Regulatory Reporting (FRR) business has been recognized as a category leader by Chartis in its prestigious RiskTech Regulatory Reporting Solutions 2024 Quadrant.

Chartis' mission is to support banks, tech vendors, investment managers and insurers with independent research and advice on all aspects of risk, compliance and financial technology. With its strong customer relationships and deep technology expertise, Chartis can uniquely map market trends and vendor landscapes in financial risk, trading, credit, financial crime, GRC, insurance and energy.

Jeroen Van Doorsselaere, Vice President of Global Product Platform Management, Wolters Kluwer FRR said: "Wolters Kluwer FRR remains at the forefront of innovation, supporting financial institutions across more than 50 jurisdictions and over 800 regulators. We have invested significantly in enhancing our technology, simplified architecture, and integrating cloud-based solutions, advanced data analytics, and artificial intelligence to enhance our customer experience. Being recognized as a Category Leader for Regulatory Reporting Solutions by Chartis validates our customer focus and business strategy."

Wolters Kluwer FRR supports financial institutions' regulatory reporting needs through OneSumX for Regulatory Reporting. OneSumX is a scalable, cloud-native SaaS solution that streamlines and automates regulatory reporting for financial institutions. Covering prudential, statistical, and transactional needs, it ensures consistency, accuracy, and compliance across jurisdictions. Its flexible architecture adapts to local and global regulations, reducing manual effort and errors while quickly responding to new demands. The solution manages granular data, performs complex calculations, validates information, and generates regulator-ready files with a comprehensive audit trail.

Wolters Kluwer was recently named as Category Leader in the Chartis RiskTech Credit Risk Management Solutions 2024 Quadrant and achieved a top five ranking in the inaugural Chartis RiskTech AI 50 2024 report.

Wolters Kluwer FRR is part of Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance ESG (CP ESG). The division is the world's leading provider of integrated software solutions for EHS, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Finance, and Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC). Through innovative technology and unique expertise, Wolters Kluwer CP ESG enables business leaders to make informed, strategic decisions that drive transformation, performance, and risk management for a sustainable and resilient world.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer, please visit: www.wolterskluwer.com.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com

