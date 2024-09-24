

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - NetApp (NTAP) unveiled an advanced generative AI data vision and end-to-end integrated solutions that combine NVIDIA AI software and accelerated computing with NetApp intelligent data infrastructure for enterprise retrieval augmented generation to power the future of agentic AI applications. The solution brings together NetApp AIPod architecture with NetApp ONTAP and the NetApp BlueXP unified control plane, with NVIDIA NeMo Retriever and NIM microservices, which are part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform.



With the new NetApp AI capabilities built into NetApp AIPod-certified for NVIDIA DGX BasePOD infrastructure and NVIDIA OVX solutions-and managed through BlueXP, NetApp customers will be able to easily discover, search, and curate data on-prem and in the public cloud based on a set of criteria.



