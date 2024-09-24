MobiCard Inc.: Letter to Shareholders From MobiCard CEO: Corporate Update

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / To our valued shareholders,

As the Chairman and CEO of Peer To Peer Network (OTC:PTOP), I would like to take this opportunity to provide an important corporate update and share our ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value and strategically position our company for sustained growth.

MobiCard - Our Flagship Product Continues to Evolve

At the forefront of our efforts is MOBICARD, our flagship digital business card platform, which is revolutionizing the way individuals and businesses connect, share, and network in today's fast-paced digital world. Over the past year, we have made tremendous strides in the development and deployment of MOBICARD, enhancing its capabilities to offer a seamless, innovative experience for our growing user base. The bugs are 99% out of the beta version of our app and we are preparing for the next launch. Look out for the update to the apps coming soon.

Our latest updates to the MOBICARD app include new features that enable more personalized and efficient networking, allowing users to manage contacts, share information, and even analyze real-time data on engagement. These enhancements are positioning MOBICARD as a leading tool for professionals and businesses in an increasingly digital landscape.

We remain committed to ongoing innovation and improvement, ensuring that MOBICARD continues to offer cutting-edge solutions for our users while opening new revenue opportunities for the company.

We will soon be releasing our MOBICOIN Reward Token and shortly thereafter a MOBICARD version 1.7 will be coming with the MOBICOIN incorporated into the app.

Strategic Partnerships and Expansion

As part of our strategy to expand MOBICARD's reach, we have been actively pursuing strategic partnerships with key industry players. These collaborations are designed to extend our market presence and deliver MOBICARD value proposition to a broader audience, including enterprise-level customers. We plan to launch MOBICARD 2.0 in the year 2025, which will include the enterprise apps and the individual paid for version as well.

We are also exploring new opportunities to leverage MOBICARD's data analytics capabilities to create even greater value for our users and partners. Our platform's ability to offer insights into networking efficiency and user engagement has attracted interest from a variety of industries, further affirming the versatility and potential of our product.

Commitment to Shareholder Value

Our commitment to maximizing shareholder value remains paramount. We understand the importance of transparent communication, and as such, we are working to ensure that shareholders are kept informed of key developments through regular updates and filings.

As of now, Peer To Peer Network is exploring opportunities for further growth, including potential acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments that align with our mission to be at the forefront of digital business communication. We believe that our efforts will not only solidify our position in the market but also drive long-term value for our shareholders.

Financial Overview and Corporate Outlook

In line with our strategic objectives, we have implemented measures to strengthen our financial position. Our crowdfunding campaign is set to expire on September 30th.

This may be the last time you can buy our shares through our crowdfunding platform. Check out our crowdfunding offer. Here is our third party FINRA registered intermediary site: Home | Peer To Peer Network (sppx.io)

We are focused on optimizing operational efficiency and reducing overhead, all while reinvesting in core initiatives such as product development and marketing to accelerate growth.

Looking ahead, we anticipate a strong year of continued product innovation, expanded user adoption, and improved financial performance. We are confident that the steps we are taking now will provide a solid foundation for sustainable growth, soon-to-be revenue creation, and profitability.

A restructure has been filed with FINRA, and we believe the new stock structure will be coming very soon. These corporate structure changes we believe will allow for the company to grow and increase its value in the market.

Conclusion

I would like to personally thank each of our shareholders for their continued trust and support. The team at Peer To Peer Network is dedicated to delivering tangible results and advancing our mission to be a leader in the digital networking space. We are excited about the future and remain committed to driving success for our users and investors alike.

Together, we will continue to build on our successes and capitalize on the vast opportunities ahead.

Sincerely,

Joshua Sodaitis

Chairman and CEO

Peer To Peer Network (PTOP)

For media inquiries, please contact:

info@freemobicard.com

Peer To Peer Network

www.ptopnetwork.com

About Peer To Peer Network (OTC: PTOP)

Peer To Peer Network, with its flagship product MOBICARD, is a technology company that provides a revolutionary digital business card platform. MOBICARD offers a seamless networking solution, combining the power of data analytics with easy-to-use mobile technology to help users connect and expand their professional networks.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations regarding future events, performance, and outcomes. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from what is expressed or implied.

Contact Information

Jessica Lombao

jessica.lombao@issuerdirect.com

