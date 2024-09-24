

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Humana Inc. (HUM) and Interwell Health, a kidney care management company, Tuesday announced the expansion of their value-based program to the state of Florida for eligible Humana Medicare Advantage members with chronic kidney disease and end-stage kidney disease.



Under the program, the members could access Interwell's comprehensive care and specialized resources, which include 2,000 network nephrologists, renal care coordinators, and in-home virtual support from dietitians, nurses, social workers, pharmacists, and care coordinators.



Currently, Humana's stock is trading at $316.12, up 1.19 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



