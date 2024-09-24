DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 24-Sep-2024 / 16:58 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 24 September 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 24 September 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 200,000 Highest price paid per share: 130.50p Lowest price paid per share: 126.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 129.1026p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 336,108,690 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (336,108,690) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 129.1026p 200,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 4900 130.00 08:20:59 00071493562TRLO0 XLON 400 130.00 08:20:59 00071493563TRLO0 XLON 1158 130.00 08:21:41 00071493596TRLO0 XLON 144 130.50 09:17:29 00071494920TRLO0 XLON 520 130.50 10:17:47 00071497021TRLO0 XLON 4513 130.50 10:17:47 00071497022TRLO0 XLON 2117 130.50 10:17:47 00071497023TRLO0 XLON 346 130.50 10:17:47 00071497024TRLO0 XLON 8633 130.50 13:09:23 00071500166TRLO0 XLON 7399 130.50 13:09:23 00071500167TRLO0 XLON 7583 130.50 13:09:23 00071500168TRLO0 XLON 6467 130.50 13:09:23 00071500169TRLO0 XLON 6723 130.50 13:09:23 00071500170TRLO0 XLON 675 130.50 14:20:07 00071501981TRLO0 XLON 2813 130.50 14:36:02 00071502436TRLO0 XLON 14803 130.50 14:36:02 00071502437TRLO0 XLON 7292 130.50 14:36:02 00071502438TRLO0 XLON 6246 130.50 14:36:02 00071502439TRLO0 XLON 2869 130.50 14:36:02 00071502440TRLO0 XLON 1075 130.50 14:36:03 00071502450TRLO0 XLON 8000 130.50 14:36:07 00071502452TRLO0 XLON 315 130.50 14:36:07 00071502453TRLO0 XLON 7000 130.50 14:36:11 00071502456TRLO0 XLON 795 130.50 14:36:11 00071502457TRLO0 XLON 6945 130.50 14:37:35 00071502586TRLO0 XLON 184 130.50 14:37:40 00071502592TRLO0 XLON 2696 130.50 14:40:28 00071502737TRLO0 XLON 953 130.50 14:40:28 00071502738TRLO0 XLON 5148 130.00 14:47:31 00071502995TRLO0 XLON 29 130.00 14:47:31 00071502996TRLO0 XLON 1046 130.00 14:47:31 00071502997TRLO0 XLON 6257 128.00 15:35:01 00071505111TRLO0 XLON 4144 128.50 15:47:23 00071505518TRLO0 XLON 872 128.50 15:47:23 00071505519TRLO0 XLON 2000 128.00 16:05:26 00071505997TRLO0 XLON 4971 128.00 16:05:26 00071505998TRLO0 XLON 2000 127.50 16:07:34 00071506079TRLO0 XLON 3135 127.50 16:08:20 00071506109TRLO0 XLON 1364 127.50 16:08:20 00071506110TRLO0 XLON 1940 127.50 16:08:20 00071506111TRLO0 XLON 1000 127.50 16:08:20 00071506112TRLO0 XLON 1021 127.50 16:08:20 00071506113TRLO0 XLON 1509 127.50 16:08:20 00071506114TRLO0 XLON 985 127.00 16:15:15 00071506404TRLO0 XLON 913 127.00 16:15:15 00071506405TRLO0 XLON 1084 127.00 16:15:15 00071506406TRLO0 XLON 1009 127.00 16:15:15 00071506407TRLO0 XLON 1510 127.00 16:15:15 00071506408TRLO0 XLON 172 126.50 16:15:16 00071506409TRLO0 XLON 1000 127.00 16:15:16 00071506410TRLO0 XLON 936 127.00 16:15:16 00071506411TRLO0 XLON 1325 127.00 16:15:16 00071506412TRLO0 XLON 4052 127.00 16:15:16 00071506413TRLO0 XLON 2621 127.00 16:15:27 00071506416TRLO0 XLON 1510 127.00 16:15:27 00071506417TRLO0 XLON 2768 126.50 16:15:44 00071506439TRLO0 XLON 1007 126.50 16:15:54 00071506446TRLO0 XLON 3466 126.50 16:17:25 00071506562TRLO0 XLON 7194 126.50 16:17:25 00071506563TRLO0 XLON 6154 126.50 16:17:25 00071506566TRLO0 XLON 7083 126.50 16:17:25 00071506569TRLO0 XLON 4102 126.00 16:17:53 00071506601TRLO0 XLON 1109 126.00 16:17:54 00071506603TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

