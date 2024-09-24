COOL COMPANY Ltd. (the "Company") (NYSE: CLCO CLCO.OL) has scheduled its 2024 Annual General Meeting for November 21, 2024. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found attached and on the Company's website at www.coolcoltd.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

c/o Cool Company Ltd +44 207 659 1111 ir@coolcoltd.com

Richard Tyrrell Chief Executive Officer

John Boots Chief Financial Officer